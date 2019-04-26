Former credit union employee pleads guilty to 25 charges

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 26, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – The former lending director of FSU Credit Union in Tallahassee is accused of stealing more than $800,000 from clients.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida, Kevin Robert Lee, 35, pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon to 20 counts of bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, theft from a lending institution and three counts of filing a false tax return.

Lee was the lending director of FSU Credit Union from June 2014 to November 2017. He also served as treasurer of the Tallahassee Chapter of Credit Unions.

Officials say Lee used the name, date of birth and social security number of the president of TCCU to create a second account for the organization. Lee is accused of using the original TCCU account for fraudulent activity and the new account for legitimate TCCU transactions.

According to court documents, Lee also created two accounts using the names, dates of birth and social security numbers of his college roommates. He reportedly transferred funds from inactive FSUCU customer accounts into the three fraudulent accounts, and into the original TCCU account.

Lee transferred or withdrew a total of $806,666.26 from FSUCU. Authorities say he used the stolen funds to pay off personal credit cards, to make mortgage and car payments and for his children’s tuitions.

Charges were brought against Lee following an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Internal Revenue Service.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for August 22 at 10 a.m. Lee could spend up to 65 years in prison.