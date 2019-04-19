Former employee files lawsuit against FAMU, alleging racial discrimination

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A former employee of Florida A&M University is suing the school, accusing it of racial discrimination and retaliation.

In court documents filed Thursday, the plaintiff, an African American male who was employed by the university for 17 years, says white male and female employees were given raises and promotions over other black employees, even though the black employees had more experience and a longer work history.

The plaintiff also accuses the university of paying higher salaries to white employees in similar roles and in lower positions.

According to the lawsuit, certain positions have been held exclusively by white males, and the duties of black employees have been changed or expanded without notice, and without additional compensation.

The plaintiff says he made an internal complaint of discrimination to the university in November 2016, adding additional complaints in March and May of 2017.

The lawsuit claims the plaintiff was continuously discriminated against in retaliation for filing the complaint, and he was eventually fired in March 2018.

A spokesperson for the school responded to the lawsuit saying, "Florida A&M University does not comment on ongoing litigation."