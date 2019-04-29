Former employee sues Taylor County plant after deadly explosion

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A former employee of AMTEC Less Lethal Systems in Taylor County is suing the company.

The suit alleges gender discrimination, sexual harassment, retaliation, and violation of Florida safety statutes.

Jackie Hendry worked as an administrative assistant at the plant.

Her suit says she was being sexually harassed by the head of safety while plant workers were violating safety rules.

She says when she raised concerns about the harassment and the safety of the facility, her complaints were ignored. The lawsuit alleges she was then fired in retaliation.

Her dismissal came about a month before an explosion at AMTEC killed two workers.

The lawsuit alleges the explosion could have been prevented, had the company listened to Hendry's safety concerns.

OSHA has cited the company and fined AMTEC $188,290 for "multiple serious violations" in connection with the explosion.

Hendry's suit is seeking damages in excess of $15,000.

WCTV has reached out to AMTEC Less Lethal Systems for comment but we have not yet heard back.