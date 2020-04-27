Former governor silent on unemployment website failures

By: Mike Vasilinda | Capitol News Service

April 27, 2020 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Florida’s unemployment system was back online Monday, after being offline for three days to process claims and be upgraded. Florida’s unemployment technology is now being called “a jalopy” or “clunker” by the current governor The system was never designed to manage the crush of applications it is seeing, but from the day the the system was turned on, it has had major problems. It was a disaster when it launched in late 2013. “We’re catching half of the calls, more or less, in week three. Is that correct?” Senator Ed Hooper asked Jennifer Bloom with Deloitte, the company that built the site back in 2013. “That’s what’s depicted on the slide, yes sir,” Blume replied. Back then, Deloitte told lawmakers the Rick Scott administration added 1,500 special requirements. The company is now being sued

“This system was designed to fail and we have a number of people over the course of this litigation that will come forward and testify to that under oath,” said Attorney Gautier Kitchen.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who inherited the system, agrees.

“It was designed with all these different things to basically fail, I think,” said DeSantis.

The system has routinely failed state audits, going back to 2015.

The question we want to ask is why anybody would build a system to fail.

We called now-U.S. Senator Rick Scott’s office, but received no response.

Scott made headlines last week by criticizing a bill he voted for.

The lawyers behind the suit think taxpayers got bamboozled.

“They wanted the numbers down. They wanted it for a number of reasons. They wanted to bring corporate insurance down for unemployment claims. And there are people who are going to testify to this,” said Kitchen.

At $275 a week for just 12 weeks, Florida has some of the stingiest benefits in the country.

Limiting benefits to 12 weeks was also adopted under Scott’s leadership.