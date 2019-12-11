Former local football player, gives back, donating 100 turkeys

By: Sophia Hernandez | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 23, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – For many the holidays are about spending time with the family, and enjoying the festivities. But we can't forget about the food! In this case, turkey, and lots of it. Former local football player, Boo Williams has made it his mission to give back to his community, and Saturday morning, he did just that, giving away more than 100 turkeys and food, just in time for Thanksgiving.

Everywhere you turned at Walker-Ford Community Center, there was turkey, turkey, and more turkey. One recipient, Mary James, said she heard about the giveaway through her granddaughter's school. She always has a ham for Thanksgiving, and she was not sure if her family would also be able to have a turkey. But James left the gym, with her bag full and a large smile. "Now we got both of them!," James recalls telling her granddaughter Serenity, "I told you, Serenity I told you we was going to get both of them, so it means a lot to me and my family."

And it means a lot to Williams to give back to the neighborhood that raised him, "I came from the Bond community, I grew up in this same gym we are standing in, so I know how much the food and Thanksgiving is really needed here in the community."

Williams says all of the turkey and canned goods costs roughly $1,600. He says it all comes from the heart, "It's not about the money, its about giving to those that need it and really appreciate it."

And those like James, who had their arms and bags ready for turkey, are grateful, "Thank you, thank you thank you! Because a lot of us out here could use this food."

Its a reality that Williams is familiar with. Growing up, he says the holiday staple was a pricey purchase for many. That's why it is important for him, to make sure these bags go a long way, "A lot of families have a lot of kids, so those turkeys cost a lot to feed, and in families of six or seven, I just want to do our part in giving back to help take the stress off these families backs."

"Thanksgiving you are supposed to gather together, you are supposed to love one another, feast together with your family," says James, "and it means a lot on Thanksgiving it really does."

Now Williams hopes that families are ready to celebrate, "Turkeys bring people together, food so you know Gobble Gobble!"

And with a full bag, James exits the gym shouting, "Have a Happy Thanksgiving!"