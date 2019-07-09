Former officer charged in fight pleads not guilty

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) – The former Blountstown police officer caught on video punching patrons at a Franklin County restaurant has pleaded not guilty.

Timothy Partridge made the plea during an arraignment in Franklin County court Tuesday morning to one charge of felony aggravated battery and three charges of misdemeanor battery.

The felony charge is based on the severity of injuries to one of the victims in the fight. A conviction on that charge carries a sentence of up to five years in prison.

The three misdemeanor battery charges each carry a sentence of up to one year.

Partridge is due back in court on the charges September 10.

The Blountstown police department fired Partridge on June 14.

The fight happened in the early morning hours of June 8 at the El Jalisco restaurant on U.S. Highway 98 in Eastpoint. It was captured on one of the restaurant’s surveillance cameras.

Two other suspects were arrested; Partridge’s son, 23-year-old Dakota Partridge, and 45-year-old Larry Colson Jr.

Colson also faces an amended felony battery charge. Dakota Partridge is charged with misdemeanor battery. Both of them also face a charge of criminal mischief.

