Former student accused of threatening FAMU taken into custody

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 16, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – A former Florida A&M University student accused of threatening violence at the school is now in custody in Leon County.

25-year-old John Gibbs was booked into the Leon County Detention Facility on Monday.

The FAMU Department of Campus Safety & Security says it received multiple calls and messages on the evening of April 1 about a possible shooter coming onto campus.

According to police, Gibbs sent out several messages on Twitter indicating violence, including a post that read, "Let's bet! World War 3 in the Chamber, let's turn up! Watch the news it's going up." Another said, "I am not going back to school. Who won't, I tried to warn you! Watch me turn up."

Officers say Gibbs also posted pictures and videos of guns to his Twitter account.

Gibbs was suspended from FAMU in January 2018. The university confirms he was involved in several disturbances on campus while he was enrolled, including an incident in which he was captured on video destroying a sorority's property.

In the early morning hours of April 2, deputies with the Broward County Sheriff's Office located Gibbs at his last known address and took him in for a mental evaluation.

He is currently being held in Leon County on charges of written threats to kill and disturbing the peace.