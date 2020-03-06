Forrest Through the Trees: Trent Forrest looks back on time as a Seminole

By: Ryan Kelly | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

Florida State guard Trent Forrest (3) reacts in the final seconds of the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Notre Dame in Tallahassee, Fla., Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. Florida State won 68-61. (AP Photo/Phil Sears)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- On November 19, 2015, Trent Forrest signed a letter of intent to play basketball for Florida State.

Chipley High School's star guard and Florida's Mr. Basketball chose to play college ball just 85 miles from home.

Keeping his friends and family close, and his doubters closer.

"For me it was just more motivation to kind of prove people wrong," Forrest said. "I mean, you still had people back home saying they didn't know if I was good enough to be playing in the ACC and just different things like that, that I wouldn't come here and play at all."

He said yes to a FSU program with plenty of its own doubters, fresh off its fourth-straight season of missing the NCAA Tournament.

With questions swirling about the future of the team and its coach, Leonard Hamilton and his staff would sign a string of classes laying the foundation of talent and culture.

"The recruiting classes that they were able to bring in; my class and then the class before that with Bacon, Malik and those guys just, those guys were able to kind of set the foundation for what we are now," he explained.

Ever modest, Forrest gives the credit to his friends and teammates, but make no mistake; it's #3 who has become the bedrock of Florida State basketball; the winningest Seminole ever, who conquered Tobacco Road, winning the hearts and changing minds about the garnet and gold.

"To be able to leave it better than it was when we first got here. I feel like now we've been able to change the narrative surrounding Florida State basketball," Forrest said. "It's no longer, 'Are they going to make the tournament?' You're basically already counting them into the tournament. just things like that."

When you ask about his legacy, it's clear it's already in tact.

"Somebody that won and did it the right way, he was a leader and I feel like that's really just who I am, just a guy that led, that created his own legacy here, who was able to come here and accomplish a lot."

The last Seminole player to have an honored jersey was Bobby Sura. But after Forrest's career is said and done, it's safe to say there's room for another #3 in the rafters.

Friday, Forrest was announced as the ACC's Skip Prosser Award Recipient as the league's top scholar athlete.