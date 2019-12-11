FSU guard Forrest set to walk across stage early

By: Kevin Keane | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

December 11, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- When it comes to sports, usually the story is about what athletes do on the field or in the arena.

On Wednesday, the story was different for Florida State guard Trent Forrest, who is graduating a semester early.

The sports management major will officially walk this weekend.

Forrest, a native of Chipley, said he anticipates over 20 family and friends to be in attendance this weekend.

He said his parents put on him an importance of education, saying they're more proud of the degree he'll receive Saturday than any wins or any championship.

"Very proud, very proud. Sometimes more proud of that than anything I do on the court, really, because they stressed to me that's one thing somebody will never be able to take from you is your education, so for my family, they're very proud of me graduating and then all the academic awards I receive," he said.