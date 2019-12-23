Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport closed due to flooding

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
December 23, 2019
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WCTV) — According to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport's Twitter page, the busy travel hub is closed. Officials say they had to close the airport for safety reasons after heavy rain and flash flooding is making parts of the airport inaccessible.
Travel Advisory pic.twitter.com/OTl4Nfzfj3— Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport (FLL) (@FLLFlyer) December 23, 2019
Flood advisory remains in effect for metro Broward while flood waters recede. https://t.co/afkMXALXte #flwx pic.twitter.com/gsHyD0097s— NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) December 23, 2019