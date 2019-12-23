Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport closed due to flooding

Posted:

By: WCTV Eyewitness News
December 23, 2019

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WCTV) — According to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport's Twitter page, the busy travel hub is closed. Officials say they had to close the airport for safety reasons after heavy rain and flash flooding is making parts of the airport inaccessible.

 