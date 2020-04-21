Four COVID-19 cases confirmed at Flowers Baking Company of Thomasville

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) -- Flowers Baking Company of Thomasville has confirmed four cases of COVID-19.

The company said the cases were confirmed on Tuesday, and they're working to determine who may have been in close contact with affect team members and may need to self-quarantine.

A full statement from Flowers Baking Company of Thomasville can be seen below.

We have worked to determine who may have been in close contact with affected team members and may need to self-quarantine.

We are taking all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our team, including mandatory wellness screening of all team members and essential visitors prior to their admittance to the bakery. This week, we’re also starting temperature screening of everyone entering the bakery and we have face masks available to team members who wish to wear them.

As a further safeguard, we are conducting daily enhanced sanitation of common areas and frequently touched surfaces and we perform additional remediation and decontamination of work areas and equipment when we have a confirmed or presumptive case. We have also reached out the local health department for guidance.

We continue to remind our team of the steps they can take to keep themselves and their co-workers safe. This includes social distancing, handwashing, and not coming to work if they are ill. We take seriously our responsibility to deliver safe, quality products, and we are following all recommended sanitation and containment guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

All of our production lines are running a normal schedule.

With all the challenges being faced, our team is doing an incredible job providing food for our community."