Four Seminoles score double figures in season opening win over Charleston Southern, 88-36

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

November 5, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida State women's basketball team opened their 2019/20 campaign with an 88-36 win over Charleston Southern on Tuesday night at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

FSU's 36 points allowed were the lowest since allowing 39 in an 84-39 win over Stetson on Thursday, December 7, 2017.

Four FSU players finished scoring double figures: Nicki Ekhomu (18), Morgan Jones (14), River Baldwin (13) and Kiah Gillespie (12).

Gillespie also added 10 rebounds, nine of which came on the defensive glass.

No Charleston Southern player scored more than nine points.

