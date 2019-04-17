Four arrested in Wakulla County meth bust

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 17, 2019

WAKULLA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Four people have been arrested in Wakulla County after detectives served a search warrant at a home early Tuesday morning.

Detectives from the Wakulla County Sheriff's Office's Criminal Investigations Division executed the warrant at 71 Field Loop in Crawfordville after receiving several complaints from the public about possible drug activity at the address.

"Through making multiple controlled buys of methamphetamine at that location and conducting surveillance, CID Detectives developed probable cause to believe there was methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia at that location," WCSO said in a news release.

While serving the search warrant, detectives found two people inside the home. Four others, identified as Melissa Degraw, David Rowan, Dakota Hartsfield, and Cari Crim, were found living in a small shed on the property.

During the search of the shed, deputies found a ceramic plate with suspected methamphetamine, multiple syringes, a digital scale, a marijuana pipe and a grinder. Deputies say Hartsfield and Crim were also in possession of a plastic container containing suspected meth.

Detectives learned two of the suspects, Degraw and Hartsfield, had outstanding arrest warrants.

Melissa Degraw, 27, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of parole.

David Rowan, 32, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dakota Hartsfield, 22, is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of violation of parole.

Cari Crim, 25, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All four suspects were booked into the Wakulla County Jail.