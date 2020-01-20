Four astronauts embark on three separate spacewalks to complete ISS upgrades

By: NASA | WCTV Eyewitness News

HOUSTON, TX (NASA/WCTV) - January will play host to three separate spacewalks for astronauts aboard the International Space Station. According to NASA, the spacewalks are to finish upgrading batteries on the ISS as well as finishing up repairs on a cosmic ray detector.

NASA flight engineers Jessica Meir and Christina Koch completed their first spacewalk for this mission on January 15th, and are scheduled for their second on January 20th.

The next spacewalk will be performed on January 25 to finish the mission. Space station Commander Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency as well as NASA astronaut Andrew Morgan will be the crew leading that repair mission.