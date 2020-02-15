Four car accident on Highway 20

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 15, 2020

UPDATE: WCTV has confirmed the chain of events leading to the accident. One vehicle rear ended the car in front of it. That car was then pushed in to on coming traffic which resulted in another collision. The third vehicle than crashed in to another vehicle, bringing the total number of wrecked cars to four.

TALLAHASSEE (WCTV) — Traffic is backed up on Highway 20 by Deer Tree Drive. There is a wreck involving four vehicles blocking lanes.

We have a reporter on the scene that tells us two of the vehicles have been removed. Florida Highway patrol says the other two will be removed shortly.

It appears there were injuries but we do not have any details further than that at this time. We will continue to update here and on the air.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.