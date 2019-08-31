Four killed, another seriously injured in fiery head-on collision

By WCTV Eyewitness News

August 31, 2019

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed four people and seriously injured another.

Troopers say a Ford Expedition driven by 54-year-old Jerry Leffert, Jr. of Archer, Florida was heading northbound Southwest Williston Road. A Toyota Highland was traveling southbound on the same road but in the same lane of traffic. This caused a head-on collision, setting the Toyota on fire.

Troopers say the driver of the Toyota managed to get out of the vehicle, but later died due to their injuries. Their name hasn't been released yet because their next of kin has not been notified.

The driver and two of the three passengers in the Expedition were killed in the wreck, including Leffert, Jr. The passengers have been identified as 75-year-old James Linda Sweet (72), both from Archer. The other passenger, 54-year-old Theresa Leffert, also from Archer, has been placed in the hospital in serious condition.