Four Rattlers named to MEAC preseason First Team; FAMU picked to finish second

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

February 6, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Four Florida A&M players were voted to the MEAC preseason First Team and the Rattlers were voted to finish second in the conference in the preseason baseball coaches poll, released Thursday.

Senior starting pitcher Kyle Coleman, senior catcher Tucker Rayburn, senior third baseman Octavien Moyer and sophomore utility player Jared Weber were all selected to represent FAMU in the preseason all First Team.

FAMU landed the most players on the preseason team, followed by North Carolina A&T State (three) and Norfolk State (two).

Junior reliever Jaremiah McCollum and senior outfielder Seyjuan Lawrence were each named to the Second Team.

The Rattlers, who represented the MEAC in last year's NCAA Baseball Tournament, were selected to finish second in the league by the conference's coaches and SID's, behind only North Carolina A&T.

FAMU received 98 total points and three first-place votes, while the Aggies garnered nine first-place votes and 110 total points. Norfolk State, Bethune-Cookman, Coppin State and Maryland Eastern Shore each received one first place vote.

The full projected order of finish can be seen below.

1.) North Carolina A&T State: 110 points (nine first-place votes)

2.) FAMU: 98 points (3)

3.) Norfolk State: 83 points (1)

4.) Bethune-Cookman: 77 points (1)

5.) North Carolina Central: 70 points

6.) Coppin State: 64 points (1)

7.) Delaware State: 48 points

8.) Maryland Eastern Shore: 26 points (1)