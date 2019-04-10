Four small bees were found living in a woman's eye

By: Caitlin O'Kane | CBS News

A doctor in Taiwan pulled four small bees out of a 28-year-old woman's eye, shocked that they were living there. The woman, identified as Ms. He, was pulling weeds when the insects flew into her eye, BBC News reported. When her eyes became swollen and painful, she went to a hospital in southern Taiwan.

Dr. Hong Chi Ting at Fooyin University Hospital pulled the four 4mm insects out by their legs. They were sweat bees, also known as Halictidae, according to the BBC. The insects are attracted to sweat and can also drink tears, which are rich in protein, according to a study by the Kansas Entomological Society.

Ms. He was visiting a loved one's grave during the annual Chinese Qing Ming tomb-sweeping festival when the wind blew dirt into her eye. She later realized it was much more than dirt contaminating her eyeball.