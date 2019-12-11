Four-star QB decommits from FSU, Noles offer Valdosta signal caller

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness Sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- Four-star quarterback prospect Jeff Sims has decommitted from Florida State, but the Seminoles have offered Valdosta QB Tate Rodemaker, according to Noles247.

Noles247's Josh Newberg reports that Sims, who committed to FSU this past February, announced on Twitter his decommitment from the Noles' 2020 class.

When contacted for a comment on the news, Sims replied to Zach Blostein of Noles247, “I loved Fsu, it just wasn't it for me."

Sims' decommitment leaves the Noles, currently, without a quarterback in the 2020 recruiting class, which is ranked 25th by 247Sports.

Rodemaker, who is currently committed to South Florida (where former Valdosta State head coach Kerwin Bell spent 2019 as offensive coordinator), announced his offer via Twitter.

A three-star quarterback, Rodemaker threw for 3,234 yards this season to accompany 43 touchdowns and just nine interceptions.