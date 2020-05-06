Four teenagers arrested after man shot in face in Valdosta

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 6, 2020

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) -- The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office says four teenagers have been arrested in connection to an April 10 shooting at the St. Augustine Road public boat ramp.

LCSO says during their investigation, detectives learned the parties met for a sale of marijuana and, during the transaction, a dispute began, leading to the victim being shot in the face.

Officials say the victim was transported by helicopter for treatment and is now recovering from his injuries.

Deputies say they have arrested 20-year-old Tavio Javon McNeary Jr., 18-year-old Jeremiah Deshaun Fulton and 17-year-old Dexter Lynn Withers.

Officials say all three have been charged with aggravated assault.

Authorities say a 14-year-old juvenile was arrested and charged with criminal attempt to distribute marijuana.

LCSO says McNeary Jr., Fulton and Withers are in the Lowndes County Jail and the juvenile has been taken to a regional youth detention facility.

Investigators say an investigation is still ongoing and additional charges could be filed.