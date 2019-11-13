A church has a ribbon cutting ceremony four years after devastating fire

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

November 9, 2019

Bishop Jacob Henderson Sr. cuts ribbon to open his newly rebuilt church.

Tallahassee, FL (WCTV) -- The Greater Miracle Temple Apostolic Holiness Church had a ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday evening for their new and improved church. This re-opening comes after a fire that burnt the church down four years ago.

The fire was started by a tree limb falling on power lines, which caused an electrical short.Jacob Henderson Jr., the church's point man, describes the fire by saying "years of hard-work going up in flames and there's nothing you can do about it."

The despair that once filled the church family's hearts is now filled with hope and joy as they're able to continue their services in their own church home.

The journey wasn't always easy as Bishop Jacob Henderson Sr. says the church was almost unable to rebuild. However, the church points to their faith and togetherness as the key to the reopening.

"We wanted the church to be greater than what it was before because that's the name of the church, it's greater," says Jacob Henderson Jr.

"We expect greater things."

The church is now open every Sunday starting with Sunday School at 9:45 am and service at 11 am.