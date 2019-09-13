Fourth Democratic debate to be co-hosted by New York Times and CNN

By: Grace Segers | CBS News

September 13, 2019

The fourth Democratic primary debate in October in Westerville, Ohio will be co-hosted by the New York Times and CNN. According to the New York Times, the moderators will be CNN anchors Anderson Cooper and Erin Burnett and Times national editor Marc Lacey.

The debate will be held on October 15, with the potential for a second night of debates depending on the number of candidates who qualify. So far, 11 candidates have qualified for the debate — the ten who appeared on stage at the third debate on Thursday, and billionaire Tom Steyer.

The criteria to qualify for the October debate are the same as for the September debate: to reach at least 2% in four qualifying polls and raise money from 130,000 unique donors.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Marianne Williamson have met the donor threshold but not the polling threshold. The remaining candidates have met neither threshold.

Here are the candidates who have qualified to appear at the October debate so far:

1. Former Vice President Joe Biden

2. New Jersey Senator Cory Booker

3. South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg

4. Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro

5. California Senator Kamala Harris

6. Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar

7. Former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke

8. Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

9. Tom Steyer

10. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

11. Andrew Yang