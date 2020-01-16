Fourth-grade teacher celebrates becoming a U.S citizen with her students

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

January 16, 2020

Ann-Maria Small celebrates her new citizenship with her students.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -- 75 people were naturalized at Leon County Federal Courthouse Thursday morning. One of them, however, celebrated a little differently.

Fourth-grade teacher Ann-Marie Small became a citizen with her students cheering her on.

A moment so grand that it was hard for Small to put into words.

"I have a bag of emotions right now and I don't know which ones to pull out," said Small.

It makes senses that she was very emotional considering the journey she went on to get to this moment. Small came to America as an immigrant teacher from Jamaica looking for a better job to support her family.

She says that even with a masters degree, it was tough for her to find a good work.

"It was frustrating because I have a son and I wanted better for him," said Small. "I didn't want him to go through the struggles that I have been through."

She decided to take a leap of faith, and 13 years later, she is now an American citizen and her students couldn't be happier to have her.

One of her students, Emmett Hataman, said "She's pretty awesome."

Another student goes on to say that Small is not your ordinary teacher.

"She's not a teacher that just focuses on work," said student Kalliope Flom. "She also focuses on how creative we are."

The students are also very proud of how far she has come.

"I feel happy, said Hataman. "It's been a lot for her I know, so it's nice to see that she finally made it."

Ann-Marie is thankful for the opportunity that Cornerstone Learning Community provided her and thankful for her students for teaching her just as much as she teaches them.

"Learning is a two-way process, said Small. "You know I'm not the one whose just disseminating information to you, your disseminating information to me too so I'm learning in the process."

Now that Ann-Marie is a citizen, she looks back and appreciates her journey and is excited that she has her Cornerstone family to celebrate with.