Fourth of July Forecast: Hot with scattered storms

July 4, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — It’s the Fourth of July! As America celebrates its independence by honoring those who have served, watching fireworks, and consuming all things hot dog and burger, the Big Bend will be swimming in the air with a chance of mother nature to launch its own fireworks.

What to expect

High temperatures in Tallahassee have been in the upper 90s since the start of the month, and Thursday will be no different. Highs will be in the mid 90s along the coast to the upper 90s inland. With the moisture remaining high, there will be a chance of seeing heat indices in the triple digits. A heat advisory is in effect for parts of our area.

There is a heat advisory in effect for the Big Bend and parts of South Georgia until 6 PM. Heat indices between 106 and 110 are possible.



Heat indices were already at or above 100 in a few locations in the Big Bend as of 11 a.m.

Rain chances (50%) will also stick around today with development expected during the afternoon and evening - even possibly during fireworks events.

Why?

Slightly-anomalous ridging is in place aloft over the area, keeping temperatures fairly toasty. Despite the ridge, plenty of moisture still resides at the surface and aloft. The morning weather balloon launch from Tallahassee had atmospheric moisture close to normal levels. So, it’s just “summering” in the Big Bend. With that moisture, any sea breeze and outflow boundary interactions have the chance to crank out pulse thunderstorms.

Small-scale models differ on the locations of initiation and timing, but the consensus is that shower and storm development will be in place during the evening hours - especially in our eastern locations such as Valdosta.

What to keep in mind

The heat will be bad today. If outdoor actives are in the plans, be sure to drink plenty of water and take as many breaks indoors as possible. Limit alcohol consumption, and wear light clothing.

If thunder is heard, one is close enough to be hit by lightning. If lightning is nearby, seek shelter indoors or a vehicle a structure isn’t nearby.