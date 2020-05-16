Franklin Co. Commissioners to debate short term rental proposal at Tuesday meeting

By: Jacob Murphey | WCTV Eyewitness News

May 16, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) – Franklin County leaders are moving ahead with plans to resume short term vacation rentals. The County Board of Commissioners will debate a draft proposal on how to reopen rentals at Tuesday's meeting, according to Commissioner Bert Boldt.

The coastal county sent a letter to Governor Ron DeSantis last week asking for short-term rentals to resume as the state continues its gradual reopening. While rentals are not a part of the "full phase one" reopening set for Monday, the state opened the door for counties to welcome back vacationers by submitting proposals to the Governor's Office for approval.

According to Commissioner Boldt, the draft proposal would restrict who can rent in the county, including those who live in U.S. hotspots or any international guests.

The proposal also includes cleaning guidelines and other requirements.

Commissioner Boldt expected the draft to be debated at Tuesday's commission meeting before being sent to the Governor. It's unclear how long it would take before rentals could start to resume should the state approve the plan.

Earlier this month, Franklin County reopened beaches to the public with crowds subject to social distancing requirements and limits on large groups.