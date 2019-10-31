Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office addresses school shooter rumors

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says any rumors about a school shooter in the county are false.

Deputies say that Facebook was flooded with posts about rumors of a school shooter in the county. The sheriff's office says the school has had some incidents with fighting and some recent arrests, but not a school shooter.

Sheriff AJ Smith says they are actively investigating a student who may have said some stuff about a school shooting.

Smith says there is no danger at the school, and it's safe and secure. He says the investigation is ongoing, but will probably be finished by the end of the day.

"Hearsay, there is no danger at the school," he says.

