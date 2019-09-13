Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office ships out Dorian donations

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 13, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office shared on Facebook it was "Loaded up and Truckn" the donations it gathered for Hurricane Dorian relief.

The supplies people dropped off at the sheriff's office went to Sol Relief in St. Petersburg, a group which will fly the donations to The Bahamas.

The sheriff's office said a total of $4,450 was raised in addition to the truck full of goods.

"We can't express our gratitude enough for this community's generosity and heart," the post said. "To each of you that made this possible by donating either cash or goods, we applaud you."

Major Cliff Carroll of the sheriff's office drove the truck to St. Petersburg.

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.