By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 14, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says with help from a drone, it was able to find a child just 20 minutes after they were reported missing on Wilderness Road Thursday afternoon.

"Lt. Hamm, fantastic work finding this child with the drone," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook. "Proud of the teamwork."

The sheriff's office says the child is safe.

