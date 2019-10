By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 9, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page there is a burn ban in effect for part of the county.

Fire Marshall George Watkins issued a burn ban until further notice for the area west of the Apalachicola Bridge to the county line, the sheriff's office said.

