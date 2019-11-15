Franklin Co. parents charged with neglect after child went missing

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

November 15, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – The parents of a four-year-old child who went missing in Eastpoint are now charged with child neglect.

The girl was reported missing around 12:30 p.m. Thursday from her home on Ridge Road. Both of her parents told deputies they hadn’t seen their daughter since they put her to bed the night before.

Deputies say there was a strong, foul odor coming from inside the home, and it was in disarray, with dog feces, urine and garbage covering the floors, along with rotten food and ashtrays full of cigarette butts scattered about.

The sheriff’s office says when deputies opened a closet door to search for the child several live rats fell out of the ceiling.

Deputies then started a search outside the home, going door to door and calling in help from a Department of Corrections K-9 Team and the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office helicopter.

Within 20 minutes, the sheriff’s office found the missing child with a drone. Deputies say she was trapped in a heavily wooded area about 100 yards from the house.

She was wet, muddy and had scratches on her limbs.

The temperature was about 50 degrees at the time and she was wearing no shoes or socks, according to the sheriff's office report.

Deputies arrested mother Sabrina C. Berry and father Marcus A. Howard.

They are charged with neglect of a child without great bodily harm.

