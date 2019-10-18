Franklin County EMA issues mandatory evacuations for campgrounds

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 18, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Franklin County Emergency Management Center has issued a mandatory evacuation for all campgrounds in the county.

Additionally, the county strongly suggests that all residents who live along the coastline and Barrier Islands, in low lying ares, in river ares that are prone to surge or flooding from tidal surge to move to higher ground.

The county says Alligator Point Road will likely erode because of storm surge and wave action. Again, emergency management officials say residents should move to higher ground until the storm passes.

All Franklin County beaches are closed with double red flags flying.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it will man all state bridges. Bridges will close at sustained wind speeds of 45 mph.

You can collect sand bags from the following locations from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Apalachicola: Old State Yard on Bluff Road (12th Street)



Eastpoint: Fire Station



St. George Island: Fire Station

