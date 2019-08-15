Franklin County deputies looking for man who exposed himself to 16-year-old girl

WCTV Eyewitness News

August 15, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said it is looking for a man who's accused of exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl.

The girl told deputies she got into a truck with a man who she thought she knew. During the ride, he allegedly exposed himself to her and asked her to do the same, the sheriff's office said.

The man is white, in his 40's, had dirty blonde hair and green eyes, according to the sheriff's office. Deputies believe he was driving an old, green Chevrolet truck with faded paint.

If you have any information that could help deputies in this case, contact the sheriff's office at (850) 670-8500.

