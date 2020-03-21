Franklin County Commission not closing beaches

By: WCTV | WCTV Eyewitness News

March 21, 2020

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) – After a special County Commission meeting Saturday morning, Franklin County has decided not to close their beaches at this time.

An attendee at the meeting tells WCTV that parking at the public beaches will be closed. The attendee specifies and states that no golf carts, trucks, or cars will be allowed on county beaches, including Carrabelle or Alligator Point Beaches. Bikes will be allowed, as well as walking traffic. A fine could result in as much as $500.

WCTV is awaiting a statement from the County Commissioner. We will keep you updated as we learn more

