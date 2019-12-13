Franklin County Deputies arrest two on drug possession, intent to sell charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

December 13, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested two people on charges of drug possession.

FCSO says on Thursday morning, deputies arrested Larry Warren on multiple drug charges.

Authorities say Warren was in possession of over 10 ounces of illegal drugs when arrested.

Warren is facing charges of selling methamphetamine, possession of narcotics equipment, public order crimes, trafficking 14 grams or more, keeping a drug shop or vehicle, possession of heroin with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver and possession of meth with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver.

Authorities also say Jennifer Larkin has been arrested and is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver.

“Do not bring drugs to Franklin County, you will be arrested,” said Sheriff A.J. Smith.