By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 13, 2020

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying a pair of suspects wanted in a robbery of the Express Lane store on St. George Island.

FCSO says the incident occurred at Wednesday morning around 4 a.m.. Both suspects, according to officials, are black males.

Anyone with information is asked to call 850-370-0767.