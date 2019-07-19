Franklin County Deputies looking for suspect who attempted to lure young girls away from home

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 19,2 019

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating after a mother said a man attempted to lure two young girls away from their home on St. George Island.

FCSO says in a Facebook post that officials have been in contact with the family and no suspect has been found.

Deputies say the suspect is described as a white man of slender build with brunette hair, scruffy beard and a tattoo on his upper left arm.

Authorities say the incident happened around 5 p.m. on Wednesday and asks anyone with information to call 850-370-0767.