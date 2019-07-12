Grand Jury finds Franklin County deputy justified in use of deadly force

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

July 12, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- On Thursday, a Franklin County Grand Jury found a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy was lawful and justified in the use of deadly force during an incident in February.

The Grand Jury found the deputy was found lawful in his actions in shooting at a woman who accelerated her car towards him.

The woman, Sherrie Rene Jones, was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Jones was later booked at the Franklin County Detention Center for aggravated assault on an officer.

By: Aubrey Brown | WCTV Eyewitness News

February 4, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - An investigation has been launched after a Franklin County deputy fired shots at a woman who allegedly drove her car towards him.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 5:30 p.m. Friday to a domestic battery incident at the Carroll Street apartments in Eastpoint.

Authorities say the suspect, Sherrie Renee Jones, got into her vehicle and drove erratically until she arrived at her home.

When a deputy tried to speak with Jones, she refused to get out of the car, put the vehicle in drive and accelerated towards the officer. The deputy then drew his weapon and fired shots at the suspect.

Jones was taken to a local hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. She was released Sunday afternoon and was later booked at the Franklin County Detention Center for aggravated assault on an officer.

The deputy was not injured in the incident.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is continuing to investigate the officer-involved shooting. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney's Office is handling the case against Jones.

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

February 2, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a shooting involving a Franklin County Sheriff's deputy.

According to Franklin County Sheriff A.J."Tony" Smith, the shooting happened Friday evening.

The deputy was not injured and the suspect was transported to Bay Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.

FCSO and the State Attorney's Office are currently handling the criminal investigation.