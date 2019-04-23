Franklin County EMS employee accused of sexual assault on elderly patient

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

April 23, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- A Franklin County Emergency Medical Services employee has been arrested on sexual assault charges after allegedly touching patients inappropriately during transportation.

Officials say 44-year-old Robert Major has been arrested on charges of sexual assault and lewd and lascivious molestation of elderly disabled person.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says a victim has come forward and filed a complaint against Major, saying he put his hand inside of her underwear and touched her as well grabbed her hand and placed it on him inappropriately.

Deputies say Major works for Weems Memorial Hospital in Franklin County.

Authorities say since this complaint, others have come forward and the case is still being investigated.

Deputies ask if anyone else has experienced any related inappropriate experiences to contact officials at 850-670-8500 or 850-251-9021.