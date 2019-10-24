Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office says no weapon left on school bus

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 24, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says no gun was left behind on a school bus despite a social media post from Tuesday claiming that there was.

Deputies say a safety bag with extra personal equipment and ammunition that belonged to a member of the School Safety Guardian Program was found on the bus, but no weapon.

The Guardian is also an employee of the Franklin County School and was asked to drive a bus to the maintenance building Tuesday morning. The safety bag was left on the driver's seat for about 10 minutes as he helped with another issue away from the school bus, according to the sheriff's office.

There were no students or any one else on the bus at that time.

School administration handled the issue promptly and the follow up investigation from the sheriff's office confirms no weapon was ever left behind on the school bus.

"Student and Staff Safety are a top priority of the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and the Franklin County School District," the sheriff's office says. "Both agencies work in constant collaboration to keep our schools safe and community safe."

Copyright 2019 WCTV. All rights reserved.