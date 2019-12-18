Franklin County Sheriff's Deputies arrest four in local burglary cases

By: WJHG News

December 17, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) — Four people are facing charges after a string of unrelated burglaries in Franklin County.

The first incident happened on or around December 8, deputies say. Tate's Hell Forestry Department in Carrabelle reported several buildings and vehicles had missing items. Deputies say when they searched Robert Brannan's home, they found at least eight chainsaws, other tools, and a four-wheeler.

He's charged with larceny-grand theft $10,000 or more less than $20,000, damage property, criminal mischief $200 and under, burglary of unoccupied structure unarmed (x2) as well as possession of a firearm during commission of a crime by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office. The Carrabelle Police Department is also investigating a case and Brannan could face more charges.

Deputies say the second incident happened last week. They say a concerned citizen saw Jeff Savage loading stolen property into his vehicle. Savage was arrest and charged with trespassing and petit theft, second offense.

The third incident happened Saturday. Deputies say they got a call about Shelly Polous assaulting a person by pointing a gun at him. Deputies say when they found him, Polous had a gun, jewelry, and cash in his vehicle, along with drugs. Polous is charged with possession of a weapon by convicted felon, possession of Methamphetamine, as well as nonmoving traffic violation, driving while license suspended, habitual offender.

The fourth incident happened Tuesday. Deputies say Little George Ward was arrested in Apalachicola for dealing in stolen property as well as larceny-$300 or more, but less than $5,000.

