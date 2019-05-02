Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrests seven on drug charges

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 2, 2019

EASTPOINT, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says they have arrested seven people at a known drug house in Eastpoint.

Officials have arrested and charged the following:

Judy Chambers; possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, keeping a drug dwelling



Dina Macquarrie; possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia



Lawrence Russell; resisting arrest without violence, violation of pre-trial release



Marty Chilsom; possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into the jail, keeping a drug dwelling



John Haynes; possession of methamphetamine, violation of a sex offender (living at unregistered address)



Jesse Creamer; possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into jail

