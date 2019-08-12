Franklin County Sheriff's Office working with DEA, U.S. Attorney's Office to arrest 'menace to society'

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says it is working with the U.S. Attorney's Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration to arrest Johnny Lee Jones, who they say is "a menace to society."

Jones failed to meet with his federal probation officer Monday morning and has a warrant for distribution of a controlled substance, the sheriff's office says.

Jones' criminal record dates back to April 1982.

Here's a list of his charges:





Burglary with assault and battery



Grand larceny of $100,000 or more



Dealing in stolen property



Robbery with firearm



Multiple sale of cocaine and crack



Forgery



Criminal mischief and damage of property



Attempt to escape while on furlough



Domestic violence



Sex offense against a child under 16



Assault on a police officer



Resisting with violence



Threats against public officials



DUIs



Fleeing or attempting to elude police



Improper exhibit of firearm in public



Cultivation of cannabis



Displaying or possession of fake ID



Assault with deadly weapon charges



"Jones is a menace to society," the sheriff's office says. "He has continued to sell drugs while on federal probation and has no regard for law enforcement or the safety of those representing the law."

