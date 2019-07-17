Franklin County authorities arrest man who lunged toward Sheriff with knife in hand

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man on drug charges after refusing to be placed under arrest and lunging towards Sheriff A.J. Smith with a six-inch knife.

FCSO says around 3:38 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies attempted to arrest Jeremy Mixon after the department received complaints regarding illegal drug activity and stolen property.

Authorities say officials noticed an open door to a shed and inside, Mixon was igniting a pipe containing methamphetamine.

Officials say Mixon was placed under arrest, but refused and lunched toward Sheriff Smith with a six-inch knife in his hand.

According to FCSO, another deputy was on the scene and used his tazer on Mixon to subdue him.

Mixon has been charged with resisting officer without violence, possession of meth, possession of narcotics equipment and aggravated assault on an officer.