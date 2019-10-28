Franklin County authorities searching for missing woman

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

October 28, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating 70-year-old Michelle Rae Majerus, who was last seen in the area of Oak Street in Lanark Village around 3:30 p.m. on Monday.

FCSO says Majerus has dark blond/light brown hair and blue eyes and is close to 5'7" in height.

Deputies say she was wearing a white shirt and tan ballcap.

Officials say Majerus is possibly in the early stags of dementia and is partially blind.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please contact the Franklin County Sheriff's at 850-670-8500.