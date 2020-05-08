Franklin County beaches and boat ramps fully reopening

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

May 8, 2020

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — Franklin County beaches and boat ramps are fully reopening at 12:01 p.m. Friday, according to Sheriff A.J. Smith.

Smith says the decision was made during a county commission meeting Friday morning.

The emergency ordinance the commission voted on says there is no longer a time restriction for visitors on county beaches. The commission voted unanimously on this decision.

The commission says beachgoers must still follow social distancing guidelines the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention established. Gatherings are to be limited to no more than 10 people.

This is a developing story.

