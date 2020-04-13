Franklin County closes off boat ramps to non-residents

By: Brandon Spencer | WCTV Eyewitness News

April 12, 2020

Franklin County, Fla. (WCTV) -- The boating ramps and trailer lots near the coast are usually filled with people in the spring looking to fish and get away for the weekend.

But officials in Franklin County are cracking down on who can use them.

Residents say that just last week parking lots were filled with cars and trailers from all over for the start of grouper season. That all changed however, when Franklin County officials limited boat ramp access.

Signs reading "Boat ramps closed!" are found at docks all over Franklin County following a decision on April 9th, to close boat ramps to anyone who isn’t a resident or property owner in the county.

Some residents say they are happy with the ruling because it makes them feel safer to know that less people outside of the area will be coming in.

This new initiative was made to limit non-residents from traveling into the area and possibly bringing the virus with them.

Sheriff officials say that they will be out enforcing this closure and will be checking ID's to ensure residency.

FCSO also says that there will be no warnings and if any non-residents violate the closure then they will be arrested.