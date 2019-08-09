Franklin County deputies arrest two teenagers for showing off gun on SnapChat

By: Fletcher Keel | WCTV Eyewitness News

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Franklin County Sheriff's Office says two 13-year-olds were arrested on Thursday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm after showing off a gun on the social media app, SnapChat.

Deputies say the two juveniles were also smoking an unknown substance in the post.

The teenagers, who were not identified by authorities, are facing charges of possession of a weapon/firearm unlawfully by minor, weapon offense-improper exhibit firearm or dangerous weapon and dealing in stolen property.

FCSO says the two teens have been taken to Tallahassee and are being detained at the Department for Juvenile Justice.