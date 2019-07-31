Franklin County deputies honored for Eastpoint fire heroics

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

July 31, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (WCTV) -- The Florida Sheriffs Association has named a father-son duo from Franklin County as its Law Enforcement Officers of the Year.

The Sheriff’s Association presented the honor at its Summer Conference in Tampa Tuesday evening.

Sergeant Jeff Hewitt and Deputy Jared Hewitt were chosen for saving a family during the wildfire that ripped through Eastpoint on June 24, 2018.

This year marks only the third time since 1990 that the award has been given to multiple officers.

"We normally recognize only one Law Enforcement Officer of the Year, but exceptions are made when deputies carry out courageous actions together as a team," said Florida Sheriffs Association President and Columbia County Sheriff Mark Hunter.

"This year we are proud to applaud both Sgt. Jeff Hewitt and Deputy Jared Hewitt for their heroic actions," Hunter said.

As crews were being called back because of low visibility, the father and son received a call that a family was trapped inside a burning truck on Buck Street.

Sergeant Hewitt was nearby so he drove down the road, hoping to see the truck before reaching the fire.

"I could only see a couple yards in front of my truck when I was locating the family and could feel the heat of the fire from inside my truck," said Sgt. Hewitt. "The furthest I could drive was the curve in the road, and luckily, the family was right there."

Both deputies arrived at the flaming truck at the same time from opposite directions.

"Once I heard the call that there was a family trapped in a burning vehicle, my instincts kicked in and my only concern was saving them," said Deputy Jared Hewitt.

The vehicle was in a ditch and the front was already engulfed in flames. The two were able to pull out a husband and wife, their four year old son, and a cat.

"Sgt. Jeff Hewitt and Deputy Jared Hewitt easily could have remained on safe ground and not entered a life-threatening situation," said Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith. "I am proud to work alongside, not one, but two men who are deeply committed to protecting the people of Franklin County."

The Eastpoint wildfire was sparked by a state contractor’s controlled burn that rekindled.

The fire destroyed 36 homes and scorched 950 acres. No lives were lost.

For more on their heroic efforts, click here.