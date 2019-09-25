11 arrested on drug charges in Franklin County after sheriff's office operation

By: WCTV Eyewitness News

September 25, 2019

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said it arrested 11 people Tuesday morning in an operation connected to a drug investigation.

The people arrested face methamphetamine and cocaine possession, distribution and trafficking charges, as well as a charge for selling the drugs within 1,000 feet of a church. One of the suspects faces a stolen gun charge, and two were charged with keeping a drug dwelling.

The sheriff's office called it "Operation Dry Ice."

"The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is willing to help anyone change for the better, but will not allow illegal drug dealing to continue in the community," said Sheriff A.J. Smith.

