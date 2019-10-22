Franklin County fires head coach, forfeits rest of season

By: WCTV Eyewitness Sports

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) -- Franklin County High School has fired head football coach Josh Palmer and is foregoing the remainder of the 2019 season.

The Seahawks had two games remaining on their schedule, a home game against Liberty County this week and a road contest against Holmes County on November 1.

Franklin County finishes the year with a 2-8 overall record, with wins coming against Bell and Liberty County.

2019 was Palmer's first season as head coach.

WCTV has reached out to Palmer for comment. He told WCTV Sports that he was fired and will comment further at a later time.

This is a developing story that will be updated.